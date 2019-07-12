Rhea M. Barber, 91, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at The Caring Place.
Born May 1, 1928, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Florence (Wagner) Flockerzy.
Rhea was a graduate of Oil City High School.
She was married to the late Robert G. Barber. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 1995. He purchased Barber's Orchard in 1962 with his family. Rhea owned and operated a ceramic shop on the property for 15 years.
In her spare time Rhea enjoyed a variety of fun hobbies. She loved playing cards and was a member of a card club. She also enjoyed bowling, going to the curb market, bingo and gardening.
Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Gary Barber and his wife, Darlene, of Dempseytown, and John Barber and his wife, Sherry, of Cranberry; her three daughters, Kimberly Hepler of Franklin, Linda Parson and her husband, Randy, of Oil City, and Deborah Barber of Franklin; her 15 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rhea was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Flockerzy.
As per the family's request, funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rhea's honor to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin 16323.
To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.
