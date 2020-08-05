Rhoda A. Bish, age 98, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Seminole, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 3, 2020, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
To plant a tree in memory of Rhoda Bish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rhoda A. Bish, age 98, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Seminole, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 3, 2020, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.