Richard Allen Neiswonger, Jr.

Richard Allen "Dickie" Neiswonger, Jr., 44, of Rockland, formerly of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Richard was born in Clarion on Feb. 3, 1975. He was the son of the late Richard A. "Dick" Sr. and Florence M. "Sis" Black Neiswonger.
Dickie was a 1993 graduate of Union High School, Clarion High School, and also IU6.
He was a member of the Van United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, and was an active member of the Rockland Fire Department. In his spare time, Dickie enjoyed bowling, softball, volley ball, going to demolition derbies, and participating in the Special Olympics. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns, and the New England Patriots, and would cheer for whoever was winning. He was employed at VTDC in Seneca.
Mr. Neiswonger is survived by his sisters, Mary Flinspach and her husband Brian, of Kennerdell, Bonnie Wade and her husband, Michael, of Emlenton, and Pamela Hilliard and her significant other, Jay Smith, of Shippenville.
Also surviving are his nieces and nephews whom he deeply cherished: Tyler Neiswonger, Tori and Decklan Burkhart, Tommy Flinspach and his girlfriend Brittany, Tressa Smith and her fiance Cam, Tamaria Flinspach, and Tristin Smith. Also surviving is his great-nephew Grayson Gilbert. Dickie was anxiously awaiting the arrival of another nephew, Trevor. Also surviving is a number of aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Stanley and Martha Black and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Margaret Neiswonger, as well as several aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received at the Hile - Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257, Seneca, Cranberry Township, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Megan Berkebile, pastor of the Van United Methodist Church, and Rev. Gene Hill, pastor of the Sligo Nazarene Church and a lifelong family friend, co-officiating.
Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Neiswonger's name may be made to Hile - Best Funeral Home P.O. Box 245 Seneca 16346 to help defray funeral expenses.
