Richard Barger, 80, of Tylersburg, died Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Born in Callensburg on June 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Jardine and Twila Lewis Barger.
K. William "Bill" Bailey, 81, of Cranberry, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bayside Health Center in Brooksville, Florida.
Pamela Sue Goforth, 64, of Oil City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a period of declining health.
Clifford E. "Tip" Graham, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Donald M. Heller, 95, of Marienville, passed away at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Walter Wayne Maxwell, age 89, of Miola, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Jack Barton Staley, 92, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Mary E. Trimble, 78, of Rock Hill, South Carolina (formerly of the Franklin area), passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the White Oaks Manor Nursing Home in York, South Carolina.
Troy N. Stahlman II, 32, of Seneca, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Ruth Ann Keeley, 94, a resident of 109 Prospect Ave, Franklin, died peacefully at 1:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.
James "Jim" Allen Bucholz, 72, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and an Oil City native, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, Tennessee, after an extended illness.
Mary E. Kirkpatrick, 85, of Knox passed away in the comfort of her home Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
James "Jim" Ronald Schrecengost, 72, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Dubois from heart complications.
Angela Marie "Angel" Secules, 52, a resident of 1463 U.S. Route 322, Utica, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home.
Howard A. Weltner, 89, of Belmar Village, Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
On the morning of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, Randy Barr, 64, passed away after an extended battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Gary L. Moore, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence.
Daryl J. Mullen, 84, of Nickleville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Feb. 20, 2021, in the company of his wife and son at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Priscilla E. Stoebe, 90 of Polk, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Francis F. Zagar, 98, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Mr. Harry W. Beemiller, 76, of Dean Road, Sandy Lake, Sandy Lake Township, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his son's home in Adairsville, Georgia.
Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert, 73, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Roy Douglas Bunch, 66, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his children from complications of diabetes.
Thomas Dean Crissman, 60 of Clintonville, passed away at home after heart complications on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Esther L. Dinger, 90, of Tionesta, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at home.
Fredrick B. "Ted" Emmett, age 84, of Wesley, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Raymond "Uncle Ray" Johnson, 80, of Cochranton, died suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
George F. Kossman, 91, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021 at his home.
Clyde W. Neal, Sr., 82, of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, Cranberry Township, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Robert E. Reed, 94, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at The Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Lillian Kaye Schies, 94, of 31 Canton Valley Circle, Canton, Connecticut died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at The Suffield House in Suffield, Connecticut.
Christen (Schlorff) Aylesworth, 45, a resident of 316 9th St., Franklin, died peacefully at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with her loving family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
James Edwin Eakin, well known local businessman and owner/operator of Franklin Granite Works and Heath Memorials passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, surrounded by family after a valiant fight with an extended illness.
Richard D. Lawson, 56, of Oil City, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Margaret S. Ritchey, 58, of Franklin, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.
