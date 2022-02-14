Richard Dale “Rick” Kelley, 67, of Oil City, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones after an extended illness.
Rick was born on May 1, 1954, in Philadelphia, to the late Roland and Evelyn Kelley. He was youngest of his six siblings, Bonita “Bonnie” Ford, Lemoine “Bud” Kelley, Florence “Sue” Todd, Faith “Tracy” Watson and Sandra “Sandy” Madden, all of whom preceded him in death, aside from his sister Sandy.
Carlis L. Stanfill, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on Oct. 30, 1941, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Jesse and Martha (Terry) Stanfill.
Joyce’s prayers were finally answered, and she is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ed and brothers and sisters. She passed away at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after declining health.
Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall, 96, retired from the U.S. Air Force, peacefully departed on his last mission to the Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7th, 2021, from the Fraser Health Center, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Craig’s loving family was with him by his side.