Richard “Diamond Dick” Anderson

Richard D. Anderson, 86, of Quartzsite Arizona, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18th, 2022, with his loving wife Helen at his side. He was known by his family as “Dad”, to many of his friends as “Dick”, and to some “Diamond Dick” or “Big A.”
Richard was born in Franklin on Sept. 24, 1935, to Harry and Doris Anderson.
Mass of Christian Burial for Steve J. Marbich will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Church, Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, and Father Kyle Seyler officiating.
Daniel M. Neiswonger, 70, of Pomona Park, FL, and Strattanville, passed away on Monday, April 11th, 2022, at Hadlow Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.