Richard “Dick” G. Dillman, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on May 16, 1935, to the late James A. and Minnie E. (Woodring) Dillman in Brookville.

Dick married the love of his life, Peggy L. Limley on January 17, 1960, in Brookville; Peggy survives him.

Jeffrey Myers Crawford
Jeffrey Myers Crawford

Jeffrey Myers Crawford, 83, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, Indiana, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father Jan. 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018.

Richard “Dick” G. Dillman, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on May 16, 1935, to the late James A. and Minnie E. (Woodring) Dillman in Brookville.

Marcia L. Blair
Marcia L. Blair

Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel.

Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup

Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City passed away peacefully in her sleep after many years of significant health issues at home in the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Loren S. Miller

Loren S. Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Jean M. McBride
Jean M. McBride

Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023.

Jay D. Klingler
Jay D. Klingler

Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning Jan. 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Marilyn A. Creacraft
Marilyn A. Creacraft

Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival.

Thomas M. Ganoe service set

Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

John L. Seelbaugh
John L. Seelbaugh

John L. Seelbaugh 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness.

Russel B. Wetzel
Russel B. Wetzel

Russel B. Wetzel, 89, of Parker, PA, passed away Monday evening January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Florence Brochetti
Florence Brochetti

The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Charles W. Karns
Charles W. Karns

Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.

Joseph A. Agnello
Joseph A. Agnello

Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Ronald P. Conner

Ronald P. Conner, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Donna Knight
Donna Knight

Donna J. Knight, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Bettijane Taylor

Bettijane K. Taylor, 99, formerly of Rockland, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 21, 2023 in Hesston, Huntingdon County, where she had been residing.

Doris M. Huegel
Doris M. Huegel

Doris M. Huegel, 87, of Venus passed away on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023 at home after a sudden battle with cancer.

Richard Reese
Richard Reese

Richard Reese, 75, of Knox, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

Sara LouElla Brown
Sara LouElla Brown

Sara LouElla Brown, 92, of Butler passed away the evening of Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Robert Phenicie
Robert Phenicie

Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.

Robert 'Bob' F. Andres Sr.
Robert 'Bob' F. Andres Sr.

Robert “Bob” F. Andres Sr., 92, of Oil City passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 to be with his Lord and savior, and to polka dance with his late wife.

Dennis L. Coxson

Dennis L. Coxson, who passed away Jan. 16, 2023, will receive a military tribute conducted by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard on Jan. 28 at the band stand of Franklin City Park starting at 1 p.m.

Thomas 'Tom' Craig Ferringer
Thomas 'Tom' Craig Ferringer

Thomas “Tom” Craig Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Fred Fisher
Fred Fisher

Fred Fisher, 90, made the final addition to his curriculum vitae on Jan. 9, 2023. Fred was a world traveler and unique public servant.

Paul B. Flockerzi
Paul B. Flockerzi

Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Patricia A. Carmichael
Patricia A. Carmichael

Patricia A. Carmichael, age 89, of Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Joseph Bukolt
Joseph Bukolt

Joseph R. (Dick) Bukolt, passed away at the Bay Pines VA, Hospice Center, Saint Petersburg, Florida, January 13th, 2023 at the age of 92.

Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Susan Kay Baker

Susan K. Baker, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.