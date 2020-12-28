Richard "Dick" Lee Whitman, 79, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on the morning of Dec. 25, 2020.
Born May 3, 1941, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Leonard L. and Anna Mae (Ferguson) Whitman. After graduating high school, Dick proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.
Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, age 59, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC Northwest. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, to the late Leland M. "Buck" Gilbert Sr. and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.
Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller's Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.