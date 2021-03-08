Richard "Dick" M. Holt passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 6, 2021, following health conditions.
He was born in Ridgeway on Dec. 15, 1933, to Carl and Mary Holt. He married Barbara E. Buggey on Sept. 17, 1955.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Richard "Dick" M. Holt passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 6, 2021, following health conditions.
He was born in Ridgeway on Dec. 15, 1933, to Carl and Mary Holt. He married Barbara E. Buggey on Sept. 17, 1955.
Richard "Dick" M. Holt passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 6, 2021, following health conditions.
Early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, Paul E. Tutino, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 86 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Ronald J. "Curly" Wolbert, 64, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a nearly 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Charles Luther Glosser, "Funk", 50, of Strattanville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home, due to natural causes.
Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Clyde W. Neal, Jr., 62, of Oil City, Cranberry Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021, following a brief illness.
Rose M. Renninger, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Barbara Ann Walker, 67 of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home with UCIP.
Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
John H. Post, 86, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Carmen J. Pyle, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday afternoon, March 3, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a period of declining health.
Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Victor R. (Ray) Weidner, 89, formerly of Etchinson, Maryland, passed away Feb. 21, 2021.
Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin, died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn D. Painter, 77, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021, at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville following a brief illness.
Gregory R. Bower, 57, of Strattanville, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, age 84 of Knox, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday evening, March 1, 2021.
Pamela R. (Warring) Fesenmyer, 65 of Seneca, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 1, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Dianna M. Hersman, 68, of Georgetown Road, Polk, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer, with her family by her side.
Marjorie Anne Ziegler, 91, of McKinley Health Center, Brookville formerly of Seneca, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Betty Jean Clark, 86, of Oil City, died at home surrounded by her children on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. She was born at 9:47 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 10:42 p.m. on the same day.
Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.
Sister Andrea Weidle, OSB, 94, died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery in Erie.
Josephine Blair, 96, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Joshua Lee Flick, 33, of Tionesta, died Saturday morning, Feb. 27, 2021, shortly after his arrival to the Titusville Hospital emergency room.
Stanley B. Seybert, of Parker, departed the Allegheny River on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Bernice J. Stanczak, 99, of Clenmore Place, New Castle, passed away the morning Feb. 21, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Linda D. Fair, 67, of Parker, died Feb. 1, 2021.
A. Maxine Hawk, age 94, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
H. Roger Marchinke, 84, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Lori J. Rankin, age 59, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home following an illness.
K. William "Bill" Bailey, 81, of Cranberry, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bayside Health Center in Brooksville, Florida.
Richard Barger, 80, of Tylersburg, died Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Pamela Sue Goforth, 64, of Oil City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a period of declining health.
Clifford E. "Tip" Graham, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Donald M. Heller, 95, of Marienville, passed away at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Walter Wayne Maxwell, age 89, of Miola, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Jack Barton Staley, 92, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The family of Bernie Nerlich thanks his many friends for …
Found a set of keys in Oil City on March 3rd in Front of …
Found Small Black Dog on Railroad Street, Knox March 2nd.…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Zoning Hear…
Political Buttons and Ribbons wanted by collector. Top pr…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …