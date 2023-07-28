Richard E. “Dick” Gipe

Kathryn “Kate” M. Larrow, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided and was cared for lovingly, most especially by her nurse Beverly who Kate affectionately renamed Pam.
Family and friends of Rebecca B. Nelson of Pleasantville, who passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, may attend a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27 in Titusville, with Pastor Tim Maybray officiating.
Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn (formerly McCleary) of 320 Crestview Dr. Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after a short illness. She would have celebrated her 92nd birthday on August 6. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last several years.
A celebration of life for Bob Kalamajka will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City. His ashes will be buried to complete his final journey. Friends and family are invited.
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Franklin Library, where she was a volunteer.