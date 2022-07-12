Richard Eckel service set

A celebration of life for Richard Eckel, who died on Jan. 31, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Galloway Church 196 Seysler Road. Franklin.
Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York, after a courageous fight with cancer.
Jack B. Hetrick, age 91, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
A celebration of life for Richard Eckel, who died on Jan. 31, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Galloway Church 196 Seysler Road. Franklin.
Gayle E. Schull, 93, of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Leoda Jane Nalepa, 80, of Stoneboro, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home.
Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
A celebration of life for Charlotte M. Foster will take place on Sunday, July 17, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church at 2 p.m.
Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.
Jack B. Hetrick, age 91 of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8, 2022. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Wilma Mae Sutley, 87, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
John Robert “Bob” Moore, 88, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022, at his home.
Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes, 51, formerly of Knox, Marienville and Brookville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following complications related to a recent medical procedure.
Helen Corinne Heckler, 97, of Franklin, passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station, after a period of declining health, with family members by her side.
Judie Flinchbaugh, 79, of Seneca, passed away peacefully June 30th, 2022, at the home of her daughter, where she had received care from her family during the last ten months while battling pulmonary fibrosis.
Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup, age 87, of Kemmer Road, Clarion, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home following a long and brave battle with dementia.
Kevin Mark Lorey, 65, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.
A memorial service for Grace Eleanor Remaley will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin officiating.
Tom Shorts, 72, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away June 17, 2022, after a six-plus year battle with colon cancer.
Russell J. “Pal” Texter, 90, of Parker, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Raymond Seitz Jr., 73, of Leeper, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, of natural causes.
Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr), formerly of Reno passed away on June 27th, 2022, at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr) and her nephews Nkhumah Tarr, Ian Jordan and Travis Baker.
Arthur D. “Art” Ruth went on his journey in heaven Feb. 21, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Lana L. Weaver, 82, of York Springs, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Rest Haven York.
Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite friends of their late father, Orville “Orv” Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at the Haskell House, 500 Main St., Clarion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 11th.
Michael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Rick A. “Ricky” Renninger, 67, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Shawn M. Coulter, 27, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Andrea J. Reed, 70 of Franklin and Oil City native passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
A celebration of life service for David James Anderson will be held Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. in the Rockland Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Road, Kennerdell. A luncheon will follow the service.
Albert B. “Ab” Clark, 86, of Seneca, died at his home Friday night, July 1, 2022.
Jeanne L. Nairn, 77, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a courageous battle surrounded by her family.
Leslie Todd Masco, 52, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14, 2022.
George W. Freeman passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan Ditty Freeman. George and Joan were married on July 2, 1951, and are now peacefully reunited.
A memorial service for Kevin Leigh Porter is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Pioneer Flats at Two Mile Run County Park.
Franklin “Earl” Salser, of Knox, was born July 19, 1940, in Knox, to the late Homer and Mary Stewart Salser. He passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at West Penn Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 81 years old.
Richard L. Carr, Jr., 69, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 30, 2022 due to acute myeloblastic leukemia at his residence surrounded by his family.
Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget, 67, of Cranberry Township, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on 25 June 2022. Betsy was born in Weston, WV on 1 August 1954 but spent most of her early life in Franklin, PA and attended Rocky Grove High School. She w…
Most Viewed Articles
-
Clark's has new ownership, but same donuts
-
Edmunds compares the 2022 Acura MDX to the 2022 Audi Q7
-
15 graduate from practical nursing program
-
2 killed in crash in Cochranton
-
JW Marriott foreclosure auction could be a broader sign of distress for the downtown hospitality industry
-
2 charged after drugs found in OC home
-
OC couple arrested after raid at home face more charges
-
Man accused of beating 2 people with bat
-
3 caretakers accused of taking $100,000 from man
-
Observatory, learning center opening in Cranberry
Display Ads
Bulletin
Bulletin
Recent Ads
1 BR Apartment, West 1st St., Oil City. Clean & Cozy …
Inside house and garage sale. 17 Southwest Blvd, Oil City…
Oil City - 48 Paul Revere Road - Large multiple family ga…
Oil City - Great Garage Sale Sat. July 16th 8am-3pm, 554 …
Oil City - Yard Sale - 22 Rich St. Fri., & Sat., July…
Seneca - - 210 Greystone Ave - July 15th & 16th, 10-6…
-Petersheim’s-
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Girls form M-E/C slug their way to Section 1 championship
-
M-E/Cochranton stars blank Knox in Section 1 opener
-
Fireworks at Miller-Sibley
-
Mawhinney stifles Punxsy
-
M-E/C falls short in 10U title tilt
-
Several area softball stars receive all-state honors
-
Cranberry stars oust Oil City
-
Knox captures D25 title
-
A little late-inning magic
-
Tri-City to host full weekend of holiday racing
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 killed in crash in Cochranton
-
2 charged after drugs found in OC home
-
Man accused of beating 2 people with bat
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 6
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 9
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 7
-
Man charged in connection with burglary at Franklin building
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 8
-
Venango County Court Reporter