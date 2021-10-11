Richard Morrison

Richard H. Morrison

Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Venus, the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Paup) Morrison. He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1953. He was in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He served in the 28th Infantry Division as a morning reports clerk. He was stationed in South Carolina, Colorado and Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. On January 11, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Schwab at the United Evangelical Church in Venus by Rev. Nelson Stants. They experienced 65 happy years together. He was a member of the Venus Church for over 60 years. He served as Lay Leader and Awana Leader for many years. He was an auto parts salesman for Pennsylvania Rubber & Supply for 20 years and then store manager for nine years. He worked for Fletcher’s Garage in Fryburg for three years. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 11 years as a rural carrier at the Shippenville Post Office, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing and bowling in the AARP League at Seneca. He was a handyman in the garage and helped out many neighbors and friends. Richard and Donna enjoyed traveling. They have been to Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Paris, London, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and all the other states except for five. They also went on many cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and the most enjoyable one was through the Panama Canal to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Richard is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Cynthia (Dennis) Cyphert of Tionesta, Lloyd (Susan) Morrison of Lombard, Illinois, Daniel Morrison of Venus and Janice Morrison of Boardman, Ohio; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Ryan (Melissa) Cyphert with Carson and Emma of Oil City; Jeremy (Angela) Morrison of North Richland Hills, Texas; Timothy (Erin) Morrison with Nathanael, Natalie, Landen & Annabelle of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Jared (Shay) Cyphert of Tylersburg; Kristy (Ryan) Jones with Rowan and Violet of Washington, Illinois; Craig (Jessica) Cyphert with Jacob, Natalie, Matthew, Caden and Hallie of Tionesta; Amy Morrison of Elkton, Maryland; and Jason Roussos of Boardman, Ohio. Also surviving are his sisters, JoAnn Slye of Dayton, Ohio and Connie (Clayton) Blauser of Oil City. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maxine (Dennis) Jack, Helen (Robert) Ross, Doris (Edmund) Perry, brother-in-law Richard Slye, and grandson Matthew Cyphert. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the United Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157 in Venus, conducted by his son, Pastor Lloyd Morrison. Interment will follow at the Venus Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus, Pa. 16364; or to a charity of one’s choice. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison
Obituaries

Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison

Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Venus, the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Paup) Morrison. He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1953.…

Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr.
Obituaries

Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr.

Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare. He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Mercer, a son to the late Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Sr. and Myrtle (Heckathorne) Snyder. He was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School. He worked at the Franklin Hos…

Margot K. Johnston
Obituaries

Margot K. Johnston

Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Donna G. Hetrick
Obituaries

Donna G. Hetrick

Donna G. Hetrick, 87, of Brookville died the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her home following a period of declining health surrounded by her beloved husband and family.

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert
Obituaries

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville where she had resided since May 2008.

Obituaries

Paul Rapp Sr.

Paul Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 7, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.

Margaret L. 'Peg' Fitzgerald
Obituaries

Margaret L. 'Peg' Fitzgerald

Margaret L. “Peg” Fitzgerald, 71, of Harrisville, formerly of Boyers, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

DeWayne F. Shorts
Obituaries

DeWayne F. Shorts

DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Willie Lockhart
Obituaries

Willie Lockhart

Willie Mae Lockhart, 83, of Franklin, passed away in her home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the early hours of the morning surrounded by her family.

Obituaries

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert, 96, a resident of Southwoods Assisted Living, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday Oct. 7, 2021.

Obituaries

Martha A. Caldwell

Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.

Eileen Swyers Henry
Obituaries

Eileen Swyers Henry

Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Brian L. Bowser

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo
Obituaries

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Evelyn Louise Isaacs
Obituaries

Evelyn Louise Isaacs

Evelyn Louise Isaacs, age 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Joyce E. Wilson
Obituaries

Joyce E. Wilson

Joyce E. Wilson, 73, of Seneca, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

SalLea R. Edkin
Obituaries

SalLea R. Edkin

SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.

Doris R. Frantz
Obituaries

Doris R. Frantz

Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.

James Marlin Mohney
Obituaries

James Marlin Mohney

James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Lurla P. Stromyer
Obituaries

Lurla P. Stromyer

Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on Oct. 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Patricia L. Johnson
Obituaries

Patricia L. Johnson

Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Delores K. Knight
Obituaries

Delores K. Knight

Delores K. Knight, 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.

Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice
Obituaries

Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice

Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Donald Floyd Brown
Obituaries

Donald Floyd Brown

Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.

Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony
Obituaries

Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony

Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr.
Obituaries

Boyd A. Eaton Jr.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.