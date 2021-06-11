Come join our celebration of life for Richard "Dick" Hirsch on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at New Zion EC Church, 1195 Airport Road, Emlenton.
Richard "Dick" Hirsch passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 75.
Mary Joanne "Jo" Petulla, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Nancy C. Knapp of Clarion passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her three children and their spouses.
A celebration of life for Alex J. Arth Jr. will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the American Legion on Main Street in Clarion. Wear your orange and black.
Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.
Frederick W. Foster, 69, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Elizabeth Louise (McEntire) Kiser, 91 years old of Clarion, died peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Monday June 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.
William J. Sundo, 67, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Jerry L. "Dink" Turner, 66, of Titusville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at his residence.
Diane R. Gilson, age 82, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.
A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.
Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William T. "Butch" Wiser, 78, of Sligo, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Louis Augustine Charest "Diamond Lou" peacefully left this world Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family and a can of Diet Coke.
Robert "Bob" William Lawrence, age 79, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on Friday, June 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family following an extended illness.
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.
Anne Elizabeth Neely, 99, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Lawrence "Sam" Salsgiver, 74, of Leeper passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
The Reverend Paul A. Schill, 93, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge.
Michael "Mike" Allen Slater, 74, of DuBois, born on Feb. 20, 1947, passed away on June 2, 2021. He was the son of Charles Richard and Lois Cornelia (Craig) Slater of Callensburg.
Bonnie Lou Sweitzer, age 83, of Clarion, passed away on June 5, 2021, at her residence of natural causes.
Charles B. Crone, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, at the UPMC Nothwest Hospital, following an extended illness.
A memorial service for Elizabeth Breene Gilger will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating.
Elizabeth M. Neely, age 99, formerly of Knox, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of William R. Sloan "Bill". Let us remember that we are coming together to recognize him and his achievements and not to mourn a life lost.
James C. Gramlich "Jim", age 85, went peacefully to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Norma Grace Karg Zacherl, 95, of Oil City, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.
David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin; died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.
Philbert C. "Phil" Dietrich, age 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Michigan and Westview, PA, died Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at his home in Tionesta.
Harold H. "Butch" Daum, Jr., 77 of Leeper, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, joyously arrived Home into the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin, died peacefully at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.
Curtis Paul Baker, 87 of Carlton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
