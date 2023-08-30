Richard Hugh Reitz, 74, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Edward and Martha Eleanor (Whaley) “Dammy’’ Reitz; his loving wife, Judi Lynne (Bell) Reitz; and stepson, Isaac Fraust. Rick is survived by three daughters; Melissa (Tim) Thrush, Melorra (Rob LaBenne) Fleming and Melinda Burton all of Brookville; eight grandchildren, Logan, Morgan and Ian Thrush, Malorri (Nathan) Bonfardine, Adler and Owen Fleming and Luke and Joel Burton; two great-grandchildren, McKinley Jo and Hudson Gray Bonfardine; sisters, Connie (Gary) Hittle of Greenville and Christie (Brent) Bonner of Clarion; in-laws Shirley and William Sheesley and Carol and William Hawthorne; and many nieces and nephews.
Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.
Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.