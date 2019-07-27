Richard J. Troup Sr.

Richard "Dick" J. Troup Sr., 76, of Stoneboro (formerly of Hawthorn and Summerville), died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Born Feb. 22, 1943, in Clarion, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Ethel M. Brown Troup.
Dick enjoyed fishing and watching the Steelers play football.
He was a retired coal miner.
His survivors include his three daughters, Cindylou Beiter and her husband, Robert, Cathy Mosley and her husband, Michael, and Shawna Troup and her partner, Sonny Postlewaite Jr.; and two sons, James Troup and his wife, Stephanie, and Keith Troup and his wife, Jen.
He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Troup and his wife, Phyllis, and William Troup; sisters, Nancy Bonnano and Sara Slaugenhaupt; as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a son, Kenneth Troup; and a daughter, Gena Troup.
The Freeman family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. at 1057 Water Street in Summerville.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at http://www.furlongfuneralhome.com.