Richard J. Wujcik, 89, of Oil City, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Born Oct. 11, 1933 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Josephine Kulasza Wujcik.
Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.
Robert J. Voisin, 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Jennifer L. Rimer, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life service for Louisa M. Detar, 88, of Falls Creek, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating.
Donald Eugene “Gene” “Curly” Curll, 88, of Riverview Avenue, Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born Dec. 9, 1949 in Titusville. She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, Ohio.
Robert John Kaufman, 36, was born Nov. 26, 1985 in Erie. He passed away May 26, 2022 in Parkersburg, WV.
Richard Vern “Dick” Strauser, 75, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his family.
Anna E. Sherman, 85, a resident of 550 Keely Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness, with family at her bedside.
Thomas Edward Hare, 70, of Loxahatchee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Sheila Ann Rivers, age 76, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, after a reoccurrence of her cancer, which she had been courageously battling for eight years.
Elissa M. “Elsie” Schwabenbauer, 82, of Leeper, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Paul D. Berringer, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Omer R. Smith, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Tony L. Schirmer, 61, of Meadville, went to his Lord and Savior on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center with his daughter by his side.
Joel Christopher Couch, age 60 of Emlenton (Lamartine) passed away Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Kathleen “Kathy” Kellogg, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Carlisle Verner Lloyd, 80 of Penn Township was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 13, 2022 following a long illness.
Charles William Shaffer Jr., 72, of Emlenton, passed away early Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at his residence.
Catherine L. (Owens) Friedrich, 75, of Kenosha Wisconsin, passed away on October 11, 2022.
Bruce McGinnis, age 65, formerly of Oil City who currently resided in Birmingham, Alabama recently passed away peacefully at his home.
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital.
Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, 2022.
James Ronald Marshall, age 77, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville.
Kenneth Wayne Orsino, 74, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home in Fern.
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands.
Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. He is survived by children Andy, Chris and Dawnann.
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer.
Eula Weckerly Karns of Oil City passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City, at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic.
Barbara Rauschenberg, 72, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9th, 2022 after a lifelong fight with heart disease. She will be spending her 73rd birthday, on October 13th, with her husband Donald, who left us in 2012.
Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
Frederick “Fred” Francis McCleary, 79, of Etters, Pa., passed on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home.
Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications.
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.