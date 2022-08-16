Richard L. Socha, 78, of Oil City, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Gerldine.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Socha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Linda L. Mackey Holtz
Obituaries

Linda L. Mackey Holtz

Linda L. Mackey Holtz, 74, of Oil City, passed away, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Obituaries

Richard L. Socha

Obituaries

Faye B. Noyes

Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.

Richard A. 'Dick' Reed
Obituaries

Richard A. 'Dick' Reed

Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Skyler Penn Gibson
Obituaries

Skyler Penn Gibson

Skyler Penn Gibson, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Richard 'Dick' Burk
Obituaries

Richard 'Dick' Burk

Richard “Dick” Burk, 88, of Clintonville was welcomed into heaven August 12, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center, after a short illness. Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Obituaries

Gary Lee Dunn

Gary Lee Dunn, 67, of Appleton, Maine, died unexpectedly after a prolonged period of declining health on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Obituaries

Skyler Penn Gibson

Marie Koch
Obituaries

Marie Koch

Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.

Judith M. "Judy" Scott
Obituaries

Judith M. "Judy" Scott

Judith M. “Judy” Scott, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.

Helen Josephine Beach
Obituaries

Helen Josephine Beach

Helen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

Donna Lou Radaker
Obituaries

Donna Lou Radaker

Donna Lou Radaker, 82, of Parker (Callensburg), passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, due to complications from leukemia.

Obituaries

Linda L. Bender Howell

Linda L. Bender Howell,71, of Perry Township, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nearly two month long illness. She was the wife of Jim Howell, who survives.

Obituaries

John T. Mealy

John T. Mealy, 65, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Charlotte M. Mealy
Obituaries

Charlotte M. Mealy

Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her daughter’s home following a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Louis and Steve Foster services set

A celebration of life for Louis Foster, who died April 26, 2022, and Steve Foster, who died Nov. 14, 2021, will be held at the Nature Lodge at Two Mile Run Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Joyce S. Wagner

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Thomas William Guyton
Obituaries

Thomas William Guyton

Thomas William Guyton passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Medical Center in Wisconsin on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89.

Tamara J. Boughner
Obituaries

Tamara J. Boughner

Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.

Obituaries

Breanna Bright

Breanna Bright, 33, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Grove City, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, after an accident.

Thomas P. Bish
Obituaries

Thomas P. Bish

Thomas P. Bish, 85, of Oil City, passed away Monday Aug. 8, 2022, at his home after a short battle with cancer.

Emma Walter
Obituaries

Emma Walter

Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.

A.L. 'Ossie' Reynolds
Obituaries

A.L. 'Ossie' Reynolds

A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds, age 88, of Bredinsburg Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Cathy M. Mabus
Obituaries

Cathy M. Mabus

Cathy M. Mabus 67 of 352 Petroleum Center Rd. Oil City, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health.

Robert J. Bookwalter
Obituaries

Robert J. Bookwalter

Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Helen M. Anderson
Obituaries

Helen M. Anderson

Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley — Beaver, surrounded by her loving family.

Judy A. Flinchbaugh
Obituaries

Judy A. Flinchbaugh

Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Marian L. Foster
Obituaries

Marian L. Foster

Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.