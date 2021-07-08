Richard M. Davis, 78, of Chelsea, Mich., formerly of Bradenton, Fla., Belleville, Mich., and Franklin, died June 23, 2021, in Chelsea.
He was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Franklin, the son of Clair and Jessie (Heffernan) Davis. Dick worked at Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT), Franklin, Luxaire in Elyria, Ohio as a supervisor of industrial engineering for several years then in 1975 worked for Ford Motor Company at the Cleveland Stamping Plant and transferred in 1980 to Ford Rouge Plant and later to EEE building in Dearborn, Mich. as an industrial engineer and retired after 26 years of service.
Graveside services for Donald L. Jones and Donna L. Jones, who passed away on May 27, 2021 and July 21, 2020, respectively, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plumer Cemetery, Cornplanter Township.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell, for a celebration of her life.
A celebration of the life of Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr. has been planned by his family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Polk from 1 to 6 p.m.