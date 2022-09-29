Richard M. Swartz

Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe St., Franklin, died peacefully early Friday morning, Sept. 23, 2022, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Oil City, a beloved son of the late Earl P. “Mike” Swartz and Rosie A. “Alice” Ritts Swartz.

John T. Barber

John T. Barber, age 99, of Oil City and West Palm Beach, Florida, died late Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Palm Beach Garden Medical Center.

Elizabeth W. Walters
Elizabeth W. Walters

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.

Naomi J. 'Jane' Miller
Naomi J. 'Jane' Miller

Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Edward Quigley
Edward Quigley

Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence.

Robert V. Donahue
Robert V. Donahue

Robert V. Donahue, age 95, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.

Stephen D. Hahn
Stephen D. Hahn

Stephen D. Hahn, 70, passed away, with his sister and niece by his side, on September 19, 2022, at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama after a short illness.

Russell 'Rick' Carter Jr.
Russell 'Rick' Carter Jr.

Russell “Rick” Carter Jr., 79, a lifelong Franklin resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022, at The Collin House after a battle with dementia.

Norma J. Barthen
Norma J. Barthen

Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in her home, following a period of declining health.

Harriet 'Ann' Enos
Harriet 'Ann' Enos

On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Harriet “Ann” Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family.

Cynthia Kaye 'Cindy' Waters
Cynthia Kaye 'Cindy' Waters

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness.

Robert E. Carbaugh Jr.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr.

Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health.

Mary Anne Gibson
Mary Anne Gibson

Mary Anne Gibson, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family by her side September 21, 2022 in her Chesapeake, VA home.

Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray
Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray

Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray, of Sanibel, Florida and formerly of Fern, died Sept. 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.

Pamela Lynn Viele
Pamela Lynn Viele

Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.

Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook

Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side.

Donald R. Wightman
Donald R. Wightman

Donald R. Wightman was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Pittsburgh. He died peacefully in his Franklin home, with his wife by his side, at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Steven Andrew Mason
Steven Andrew Mason

Steven Andrew Mason, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Kenneth Schlosser
Kenneth Schlosser

Kenneth C. Schlosser, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Hursel S. Smith

Hursel Stanley Smith, 82, of Janeway Street, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, NY.

Karen Winger
Karen Winger

Karen S. Winger, 68, of President, passed away at 11:45 P.M. Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Maximillian Serafin
Maximillian Serafin

Maximillian C. “Max”, “Chris” Serafin, 62, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Carl Strohmyer
Carl Strohmyer

Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on Aug. 18, 1993 and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness. May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by.

Jessie M. Hoover
Jessie M. Hoover

Jessie M. Hoover, age 92 of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Sandra Lee Murdock

Sandra Lee Murdock, 77 of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012.

Ronald Gessler
Ronald Gessler

Ronald R. Gessler, 85, a resident of 425 Gilfillan Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:20 PM Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Other Deaths

Cheryl E. Wolozyn, 74, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 in Garner, NC.

Carl Paul Redick
Carl Paul Redick

Carl Paul Redick, 65, of Longview, Texas, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.

Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley
Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley

Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Ann M. Moodie
Ann M. Moodie

Ann M. Moodie, 95, of Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

James R. Barnes
James R. Barnes

James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Gerald McClellan
Gerald McClellan

Gerald William McClellan III (Tank, Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City.

Lester Graham
Lester Graham

Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health.

Michael Weckerly
Michael Weckerly

Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina.