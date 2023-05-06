Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.
He was a 1956 graduate of Oil City High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. During his 7 years in the Navy, Dick was stationed with VS-36, anti-submarine warfare attached to the carrier HSS Randolph which participated in the Cuban Missile crisis andlater was the main recovery ship for the John Glenn space launch mission. During his time in theNavy, he was promoted to AE-E5 and received his Air Crew Wings.
James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born, Nov. 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn. He married Hazel Gehres on Oct. 11, 1958, and she survives.
Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.
James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.