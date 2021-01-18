Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born December 21, 1945, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Audley H. and Margaret E. (Cummings) Hart. After graduating from Franklin High School, Richard enlisted to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army Intelligence Agency during the Vietnam War Era. After nine years of service, he was honorably discharged and lived in Charleston, South Carolina.
Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.