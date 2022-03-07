Richard R. “Bud” Stone, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence following an extended illness.
Born Aug. 31, 1932, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Hazel M. Snyder Stone.
Updated: March 7, 2022 @ 5:30 am
Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.
Lawrence W. Burris, 78, of Knox, a well-liked Knox Road friend and neighbor to many, passed away late Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Kathryn Lucille Shreckengost went home in the arms of her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday morning, March 6,2022.
Ronald “Red” Eugene Mathews, of Cranberry, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.
Audine R. Miller, 92 ,of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Our beloved Shirley Lynne Hockman, 71, left this earth for her heavenly home on Friday, March 4, 2022. Born Friday, April 13, 1950, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Ruth Romaine (Williams) and Buss Hockman.
Peggy Lee Levier Weckerly, 71, of Parker, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after an extended illness.
Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines, age 85, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of the staff Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital on Thursday March 3, 2022.
Eugene “Gene” Houser, 89, of Rimersburg, went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ronald Lee Dennis, 69, of Polk passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Randy Gail Preston, 64, Polk, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Sara A. Huth, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Sara Ann Shafer, 91, formerly of Oil City, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Robert C. Allen, of Corolla, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Robert J. Madden, 54, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comforts of his own home.
Martha Jean Morris, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.
Bernard “Bun” “Bernie” Ganoe, 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Nancy L. Blauser, 83, a lifelong well-known Foxburg resident, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at Brookville Hospital following a brief illness.
William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.
Jane H. Williams Culbertson, age 75, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Leora Mae “Ordie” Silvis, 98, of Marienville, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.
Fred E. Jolley Jr., 77, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Benjamin George Manson of Cooperstown passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Arnold L. “Bud” Longstreth, 67, of Utica, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
A Kaleidoscope of a Beautiful Life
Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Rosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born Nov. 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.
Samuel Lee Lepley, 49, of Cochranton passed away in his home on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Saundra Ann Harrison passed away Feb. 23, 2022 (age 83).
Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.
George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Ann Port Denio passed away in peaceful sleep Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Kathryn (Parrett) Wood, 81, of Harpursville, N.Y., formerly of Marienville, passed away Feb. 9, 2022 in her home.
