Richard R. "Dick" Willenpart

Richard R. "Dick" Willenpart, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Charles E. Willenpart and Mary Ann (Gillingham) Kozak.

