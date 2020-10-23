Richard R. "Dick" Willenpart, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Charles E. Willenpart and Mary Ann (Gillingham) Kozak.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 3:33 am
Richard R. "Dick" Willenpart, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Charles E. Willenpart and Mary Ann (Gillingham) Kozak.