Richard “Rick” D. Radmore, 75, of Titusville passed away on Wednesday morning March 30, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.
Rick was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Titusville to the late Kenneth and Mary (Cornmesser) Radmore.
Richard Blaine Aegan Jr., 67, of Oleopolis, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a brief illness.
William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, died March 1, 2022.
Donna K. Weaver, 64, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She died unexpectedly of natural causes shortly after her arrival to UPMC Northwest.
On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Shirley Adams, loving wife and mother of four children, shed her earthly bonds and passed through the gates of heaven into eternity.
Richard G. Hall, 58, of Marienville, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Jane McElhattan, 66, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30th, 2021, at The Caring Place of Franklin.
Carl F. Ochs, 88, of Lucinda, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the home of his son, Fred Ochs, with whom he had resided since 2013.
Judy M. Bunce (Adams),79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday March 25, 2022, into the loving arms of her Savior, with her loving husband Bill by her side.
Clair B. “Bub” McCall, age 90, of Allison Park, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
Marsha I. McKinney, 70, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday, morning, March 27, 2022 at the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Judy M. Bunce, 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.
Hazel J. Baughman, 96, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Betty L. (Wentworth) Rhoads, 95, of Franklin passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Joseph R. “Joe” Gourley, 79, of Sligo, passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Charles Edward “Chuck” Kaufman Jr., 75, of Oil City, died at his home on Friday, March 25, 2022, of natural causes.
James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…
Herman L Burgdorfer, age 90, of Venus, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home after a brief illness.
Janice C. Burch, 72, passed away early Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville where she had been residing.
Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.
Nancy Ann Wygant Deeter, age 88, of Franklin passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her beloved home.
Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach, 76, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, with her loving family by her side in The Caring Place of Franklin following a period of declining health.
Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush, 84, a lifelong, well-known Chicora area resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, shortly after his arrival at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Rosemary C. Britt, 78, of Plumer, died Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, while surrounded by her loving family.
Robert D. Thompson, 86, of Fairmount City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Gary William Jewell, 73, of Seneca, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday morning, March 24, 2022.
Herman L. Burgdorfer, 90, of Venus passed away at home after a period of declining health.
Richard A. Peterson, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
John “Jack” Brigham died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the age of 86.
Deloris I. (Slater) Kline of Venus, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health. She was 90 years old.
Thomas Edward Clark, 69, of Franklin passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Janet D. (Kurtich) Keller, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. after a brief illness.
William A. “Cutty” Culbertson, 66, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home, “The Lodge”.
Duane Lee “Pat” Patterson, an Oil City native, died peacefully the afternoon of Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Severna Park, Maryland.
Dennis Painter, 80, of Clarion, passed away with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side Monday evening, March 21, 2022.
Anna “Annie” Sloan passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 86, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Facility in Marienville where she resided for the past several years.
Evelyn “Eve” Louise Yargar, 4, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Gregory A. Pochron, 54, of Oil City, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
