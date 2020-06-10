Richard W. "Dickie" Stahlman Jr., 76, of Tionesta, formerly of Warren, died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, at Warren Manor Nursing Home, Warren, after a brief illness.
Dickie was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Oil City. He was the son of the late Richard W. and Mary Louise Allen Stahlman. Dick was a resident of Tionesta for the past 22 years. He was a 1962 graduate of Warren Area High School and earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from Michigan State University and his master's degree in sociology from Central Michigan University.