Richard W. Kerr, 78, of Polk passed away in the late morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer.
Born May 14, 1943 in Morgantown, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Ivan Wayne and Florence Strattan Kerr. Richard attended Conneaut School, where he got his high school diploma in 1974. He also attended Vo-Tech for welding in Oil City in 1970 and took the GPR course in 1988.
Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Kelly of Bruin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness, just four days after her 80th birthday. She was a resident at Clarview Nursing Home since 2019, and had been admitted there several times before that.
A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.