Richard Z. Hovis, 93, of Polk passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Trinity Living Center.
Dick was born June 15, 1927, in the Village of Pearl, Victory Township, Venango County. He was the son of Edward O. and Myrtle A. Wieble Hovis.
Updated: March 31, 2021 @ 3:04 am
Colleen L. (Burns) Freeman, 68, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, to be with the Lord after battling breast cancer.
Phyllis (Jean) McFarland, 95, of Frills Corners, went to her everlasting resting place on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Michael J. Banta, 69, of Titusville passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.
Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Linda L. O'Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Oil City, after an extended illness.
Joseph Smith Jr., 27, of Brookville, died the afternoon of Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home, after a battle with cancer.
Ronald Lee Webber, 82, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Could it be she was the hub, the axis on which we all turned?
Susanne Renee Kinch, 34, a resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Martha Jane Revelt, 69, of Seneca, passed away at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
John P. Sansone (1930-2021), recently of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, after a short period of declining health. He was 90 years old.
David L. Weber of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Illean M. Kossman, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at her home.
Mary Avis Pacior Olon, 87, of Erie, an Oil City native, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Daniel G. Eisenman Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.
Gary Ivan Oakley, 86, of Strattanville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a short stay at Centre Care in Bellefonte.
Helen Marie Davis, age 87, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mark C. Amadio, 65, of Locust Grove, Virginia formerly of Alexandria, Virginia and Fryburg passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia at the UVA Transitional Care Facility.
Daniel Bruce Armstrong, 60, of Franklin died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville.
Justine E. Exley, 82, of Sharon, formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, March 15th, 2021, at Clepper Manor, Sharon.
Terri Hagan, 55, of Franklin, passed away at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at The Collins House in Franklin.
Linda M. Perry, 81, of Seneca, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She is survived by children: Karen Delp, David Perry and Douglas Perry.
Albina Marie Mulholland, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 9:59 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, in the comfort of her son's home.
Billie Jean Perry, 85, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home, while surrounded by loved ones.
William Howard Beels, 89, of Slippery Rock and formerly of Emlenton, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 22, 2021.
John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, Florida, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Florida from COVID-19.
Richard L. Shilling Sr., 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.
Constance L. (Connie) Gould, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Ella Imajean Hynes, 92, of Plumer, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Marvin L. Lander Jr., age 50, of Oil City, passed away at Arista Care on Park Avenue in Meadville on Friday, March 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Theresa Marie (Leonard) Rawson, age 82, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Brian A. Thomas, 80, passed away at his home in Oil City, on March 20, 2021, after a brief illness with his loved ones by his side.
On Friday, March 19, 2021, Letitia "Tish" Way, 82, of Franklin, a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.
William H. "Bill" Cress, 80, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Grove at Greenville.
Wayne L. Etzel, formerly of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021.
