Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 3, 1964, in Butler, the son of Harold and Catherine (Fair) Custer.
Brian Keith Battin, 58, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Robert "Bob" Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill), passed away on July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU.
Ella Mae VanZandt, age 61, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Harold A "Butch" Cropp, 79, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021.
Beverly R. Goss, 90, of Oil City died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home after a period of declining health.
David H. London, 67, of Oil City, died June 28, 2021, at his home.
Terrie Lynn Martin, age 50, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 3, 2021, at the Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Gerald "Jerry" McEntire, 68, of Clarion, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Stephanie P. "Tootie" Mealy, 62, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 after an extended illness.
A memorial service for Marsha O'Neil, who died May 31, 2021, will be Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the McEntire Weaver Funeral Home, 504 E. Penn Ave., Knox.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.
Ralph E. Stallsmith, 92, of Cherrytree Road, Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.
Helen Irene Amsler, 86, of La Feria, Texas, formerly of Venus, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas.
Judy A. Gibb, 76, of Bunnell, Fla., joined her loving husband in Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla.
David D. Jordan, 63, of Sligo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Priscilla Burns Moore, 84, of Radford, Va. passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Delores "Dorie" Seigworth, age 75, of Reno, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Allan W. Wise, 96, passed away June 5, 2021.
A funeral Mass for Michael "Mike" O'Neill will be held Monday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Route 66, Lucinda.
Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
George Terry Barrett, 82, of Knox passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, died June 1, 2021.
Kay Sharon (Schrecengost) Dunkle went to her eternal resting place on Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021.
Carelene L. (Reed) Heitzenrater, 87, of Corsica, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, after an extended stay at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held July 9th, at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church in Clarion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, Ohio following complications due to surgery.
Yetta J. McHenry, 92, of Ritts Farm Road, Turkey City, Richland Township, Clarion County, passed away early Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.
Dixie Lee Tustin, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Kenneth E. Rumbarger, 82, of Moore Haven, Fla., died peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Palms West Hospital, Loxahatchee, Fla. with his wife of 16 years, Nancy, by his side.
Donna J. McDonough, age 77, of Cheswick, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Charles E. Fetterolf, 87, of Utica, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Edward J. Groner, 87, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.
A picnic celebrating the life of Cecilia Marie Piercy will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
