Rita C. Schmader, 70, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A complete obituary will follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Schmader as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Thomas R. Fye
Obituaries

Thomas R. Fye

Thomas R. Fye, age 71, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at Clarion Hospital on Dec. 3, 2020.

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump
Obituaries

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.

Gary L. Defibaugh
Obituaries

Gary L. Defibaugh

Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020.

Helen J. Graham
Obituaries

Helen J. Graham

Helen J. Graham, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Obituaries

Ernest E. Swartzfager

Ernest E. "Ernie" Swartzfager, 80, of Oil City, died peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020 at The Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

Edith (Edie) Eustice
Obituaries

Edith (Edie) Eustice

Edith Leola (Edie) Eustice, 74, of Seneca, was surrounded by her kids as she lost her battle with pneumonia and complications at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

James E. 'Jim' Husband
Obituaries

James E. 'Jim' Husband

James E. "Jim" Husband of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:47 p.m. following a one-month illness.

Lois E. Smith
Obituaries

Lois E. Smith

Lois Elizabeth Smith, 85, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center following a brief bout with Covid-19.

Richard Laird Williams
Obituaries

Richard Laird Williams

Richard Laird Williams, 89, of Sharon, formerly Clarion, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, in his home with his family at his side.

Karen M. Fischer
Obituaries

Karen M. Fischer

A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.

Rebecca W. Beall
Obituaries

Rebecca W. Beall

Rebecca W. Beall, age 87, of Irving, Texas, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas following an illness.

Obituaries

Gary Castner

Gary Castner, 71, of Lansing, Michigan and Largo, Florida, passed into eternal life Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Largo.

Obituaries

Furthermore...

  • From staff reports

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Mary Ann McFate
Obituaries

Mary Ann McFate

Mary Ann McFate, a longtime resident of the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.

Michael R. Murray
Obituaries

Michael R. Murray

Michael R. Murray, "Fuji", 60, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, following a brief illness.

Audrey Jean Turner
Obituaries

Audrey Jean Turner

Audrey Jean Turner, 79, of 45 West 4th St., Oil City, died peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Donna L. Wolff
Obituaries

Donna L. Wolff

Donna L. Wolff, age 71, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Autumn Grove Healthcare Center in Harrisville, following a battle with COVID-19.

Obituaries

Karen M. Fischer

Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

John Patrick Eustace
Obituaries

John Patrick Eustace

John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.

Robert William Hodge
Obituaries

Robert William Hodge

Robert William Hodge, age 70, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord, His Savior on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Richard E. 'Ed' Gathers
Obituaries

Richard E. 'Ed' Gathers

Richard E. "Ed" Gathers, 87, of Shippenville died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in his home following a courageous battle with heart disease and Parkinson's.

Charlotte A. Graham
Obituaries

Charlotte A. Graham

Charlotte A. Graham, 89, of Knox, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sligo.

Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr.
Obituaries

Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr.

Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr., 52, of Oil City, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Richard 'Jingles' M. Klingensmith
Obituaries

Richard 'Jingles' M. Klingensmith

Richard "Jingles" M. Klingensmith, 68, of Slippery Rock passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after weeks of battling COVID- 19 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Helen Mae Shrecengost
Obituaries

Helen Mae Shrecengost

Helen Mae Shrecengost, age 99, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville, following a period of declining health.

Betty L. Anderson
Obituaries

Betty L. Anderson

Betty L. Anderson, 72, of Knox, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Arthur 'AJ' Deitz
Obituaries

Arthur 'AJ' Deitz

Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.
Obituaries

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire (Hilliards), passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 29 2020, at Sunnyview Home in Butler of natural causes.

Obituaries

Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr.

Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr., age 52, of Oil City, died Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Stephen David Osgood
Obituaries

Stephen David Osgood

Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.