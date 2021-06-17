Robert A. Everett

Robert A. Everett

Robert A. Everett, age 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the beloved husband of Monique R. (Jackson) Everett, loving father of Taylor (Cassie), Austin (Coralee), and Luke Everett, grandfather of Lexi Everett, former wife Cindy Evanoski.

Patricia J. 'Patti' Thompson
Patricia J. 'Patti' Thompson

Patricia J. "Patti" Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Martha Grace 'Martie' Allen-Olszanski
Martha Grace 'Martie' Allen-Olszanski

Born Dec. 14th 1953, Martie was the loving daughter of Donald E. Walters and Jean E. Walters who had two beautiful daughters, Mom and her loving sister, Mrs. Maryann (Walters) Shaffer.

Reverend Robert I. Moore
Reverend Robert I. Moore

On June 11th, 2021, the Reverend Robert I. Moore added his beautiful tenor voice to the Heavenly choir. One can only imagine that he and Morna R. (Wright) Moore reunited for a cruise in the Edsel, to commune with those who went before.

Lori Lee Zilafro

Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, formerly of Franklin, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.

Thomas A. Collins Sr.
Thomas A. Collins Sr.

In honor of Thomas A. Collins Sr., a memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, on Saturday, June 19th from 1 to 4 p.m.

Larry K. Dent
Larry K. Dent

Larry K. Dent, 72, of Oil City passed away at home Sunday, June 13, 2021, after an extended illness.

Dora 'Pat' Ann (nee Young) Hiles
Dora 'Pat' Ann (nee Young) Hiles

Dora "Pat" Ann (nee Young) Hiles, 85, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Christine Holly Johnson
Christine Holly Johnson

Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of West Central Avenue, Titusville, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, shortly after her arrival at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Esther J. 'Et' Lewis
Esther J. 'Et' Lewis

Esther J. "Et" Lewis, age 93, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing home with family by her side.

Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner
Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner

Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry was called home Friday, June 11, 2021. Though she had many challenges over 40 years, she faced all of life with a strong faith, positive outlook and warm smile.

Robert James Stahlman
Robert James Stahlman

Robert James Stahlman, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Richard 'Dick' Clark service set

A service to celebrate the life of Richard "Dick" Clark, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road, Seneca.

Dolores Hastings
Dolores Hastings

Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

Lawrence F. Heckathorn service set

A memorial service in remembrance of Lawrence F. Heckathorn is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City, with the Rev. David Oester officiating.

Robert I. Moore

Robert I. Moore, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Arlene Smith
Arlene Smith

Arlene Smith was born to Cecil and Edith Boardman on June 13, 1927, in Ripley Township, Ohio, the second of their four children.

Richard Vernesoni

Richard Vernesoni, 82, of Meadville, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021.

James A. Bartley
James A. Bartley

An old Marine fought his final battle with courage early Friday morning June 11, 2021, at his residence, and surrendered to his Lord. James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, answered the final roll call at his residence surrounded by loving family members.

Robert D. Winger, Sr.
Robert D. Winger, Sr.

Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either "Cowboy" or "Bob", a resident of 225 Lamberton St., Franklin, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.

Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell
Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell

Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

Nancy C. Knapp
Nancy C. Knapp

Nancy C. Knapp of Clarion passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her three children and their spouses.

Gerald E. Fonzo memorial service

Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.

Frederick W. Foster
Frederick W. Foster

Frederick W. Foster, 69, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Vickie L. Morris
Vickie L. Morris

Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Monday June 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Alice L. Spence
Alice L. Spence

Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.

William J. Sundo
William J. Sundo

William J. Sundo, 67, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.