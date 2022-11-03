Robert “Bob” Cy Wingard, 52, of Parker, passed away late Saturday evening, Oct. 29th, 2022.
Born on Aug. 14, 1970, in Clarion County, he was the son of the late Connie Wingard.
Norman C. Peterson, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.
Doris “Dorie” (Graham) Feather passed away Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022.
Gary Conrad Faller, age 69, of California, MD, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. While sitting in a tree stand on his wife’s family’s property in Pennsylvania, he suffered a heart attack.
Ethel Culbertson, age 92, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.
Judith A. Spence, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Mark A. Conner, 60, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022, at his residence of natural causes.
Barbara Ann Exley Renker, age 60, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Carol J. Rudisille, 86, of Lancaster Ohio, formerly of Oil City passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Ida M. Flowers, 74, of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Debra Sue (Wentworth) Hudson, 66, of Franklin, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Jonathan Patrick “Pat” Kelly, 66, of Polk, formerly of Rocky Grove, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Timothy M. Hilton, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, died Oct. 1, 2022.
Paul L. Jones, 70, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Erie, a retired U.S. Navy and a Naval Reserve veteran, went to be with the Lord late Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Louise Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Born In Marienville, on March 30, 1921, Louise was the daughter of George D. Mortimer and Gertrude Mortimer.
Ronald B. Cummings, age 89 (of Miola, PA) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Joseph L. Warner, 63, of Oil City, died unexpectedly due to health complications while on a weekend getaway with his wife by his side, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Cranberry Township.
Robert “Bob” Lauer, age 62, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2022 at his residence.
Thomas F. “Tucker” Myers, 93, of Oil City, passed away on Friday Oct. 28, 2022 at Southwoods in Titusville.
Donald J. Carone, who spent his life counseling others and was guided by ideals of peace and justice, died Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was 78.
Roger R. Johnson, 81, a well-known resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 surrounded by his much loved family members.
Richard O. Way’s funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin. The time of the service was incorrect in an obituary published Wednesday.
Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, after an accident earlier in the evening.
Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin, died peacefully at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.
Alvin Glenn Roddy, 95, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Nancy J. Gomola, 83, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Robert “Bob” Edward Selker, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 25th, 2022, on his beautiful farm surrounded by his daughters, his companion Marsha, family, and his beloved dog Rusty after a courageously fought battle against a prolonged illness.
Charlene Renee “Mike” (Ross) Swartzfager, 81, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, died there peacefully at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night Oct. 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).
Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness.
Marie E. Aaron, 95, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Ann Elizabeth Cartwright Grinnell, age 66, of Bedford, Ohio formerly of Oil City and Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Kathleen R. Adams, 66, of Oil City passed on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Paul Rodger Aaron, 87, of County Home Road, Rockingham, NC, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Richmond County Hospice Haven.
Kathleen Susan Hanna, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.