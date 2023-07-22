Robert “Bob” Kalamajka

A celebration of life for Bob Kalamajka will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City. His ashes will be buried to complete his final journey. Friends and family are invited.
Bob was born in Oil City to the late John Jacob Kalamajka and Bernice Josephine (Schossler) Kalamajka on July 21, 1956. He left this world sleeping away quietly at his home in King George, Virginia on March 2, 2023 having lived 66 years of life full of love, travel, and kindness.
Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn (formerly McCleary) of 320 Crestview Dr. Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after a short illness. She would have celebrated her 92nd birthday on August 6. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last several years.
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Franklin Library, where she was a volunteer.
Penny Ann (Lewis) McCleary, 79, of Clarion, passed away early Monday morning, July 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, daughter of the late Blaine A. and Cleo L. (Haines) Lewis.
Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 14th, 2023 on the 50th Wedding Anniversary of her and her only love, David Lee Ruffing.