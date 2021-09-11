It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Robert “Bobby” Marion Williams III, of Oil City, on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 59 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Tiffini Stratton, Sofia Itani, Marco Tanaka-Williams, Maiyu Kaya-Williams and Eito Hara-Williams; his grandchildren: Alden, Mercedes, Alexis and Steel Stratton; his mother, Agnes Nagy; his brother, Benjamin (Dasa) Williams; his three sisters: Elizabeth Mong, Brenda (Robert) Romanko and Rebecca Allison; his ten stepbrothers and sisters, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.
Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988. She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.