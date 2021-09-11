Robert "Bobby" Marion Williams III

Robert Williams III

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Robert “Bobby” Marion Williams III, of Oil City, on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 59 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Tiffini Stratton, Sofia Itani, Marco Tanaka-Williams, Maiyu Kaya-Williams and Eito Hara-Williams; his grandchildren: Alden, Mercedes, Alexis and Steel Stratton; his mother, Agnes Nagy; his brother, Benjamin (Dasa) Williams; his three sisters: Elizabeth Mong, Brenda (Robert) Romanko and Rebecca Allison; his ten stepbrothers and sisters, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.

Daniel Paul Mossburg
Daniel Paul Mossburg

Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.

Elmer D. Reed Jr.
Elmer D. Reed Jr.

Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Harvey W. Blest
Harvey W. Blest

Harvey W. Blest, 78, of Oil City went to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard Thomas Schneider
Richard Thomas Schneider

Richard Thomas Schneider of Columbus Ohio, born May 13, 1933, in Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, after a battle with dementia and a sudden stroke.

Clair A. Bayne
Clair A. Bayne

Clair A. Bayne, 83, of Titusville, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.

Eric D. Whitehill
Eric D. Whitehill

  • Joyce Lindsay

Eric D. Whitehill, 59, of Seneca, passed away at home Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, following an extended illness.

Robert Amos Suplee
Robert Amos Suplee

Robert Amos Suplee, 90, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in his home.

Rebecca “Becky” Harkless
Rebecca “Becky” Harkless

Rebecca “Becky” Harkless, a lifelong resident of Callensburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 97. She passed away peacefully at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.

Charles "Skip" H. Hagerty
Charles "Skip" H. Hagerty

Charles “Skip” H. Hagerty, 76, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

Sherri Darlene Hunt
Sherri Darlene Hunt

Sherri Darlene Hunt, age 63, passed away with her family by her side Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home in Titusville.

Barry W. Mallory, Sr.
Barry W. Mallory, Sr.

Mr. Barry W. Mallory Sr., 75, of Pleasantville passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

James Robert Pascorell
James Robert Pascorell

James Robert Pascorell, 70, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Marilyn J. Henry
Marilyn J. Henry

Marilyn J. Henry, 85, of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2021.

Matthew W. Booth
Matthew W. Booth

Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.

John Albert Clutz Jr.
John Albert Clutz Jr.

John Albert Clutz Jr., age 79 of Westerville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2021. He was at home surrounded by family, including his beloved wife Linda of 49 years.

Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor

Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.

Ruth Irene Rex
Ruth Irene Rex

Ruth Irene Rex, 94, of Polk, passed away Saturday Sept. 4, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin after a period of declining health.

Elmo Derose Kline
Elmo Derose Kline

Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988. She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.

John McKenzie Otto
John McKenzie Otto

John McKenzie Otto, 77, of Nottoway, VA, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Jack R. Zerby
Jack R. Zerby

Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.

Debra E. Monks
Debra E. Monks

Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died at Titusville Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Marion Mae Suplee
Marion Mae Suplee

Marion Mae Suplee, 84, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in her home.

Vera L. Moyer
Vera L. Moyer

Vera L. Moyer, 81, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, Sept. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

OBITUARY: Audrey Dick
OBITUARY: Audrey Dick

Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.