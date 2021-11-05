Robert C. “Bob” Best

Robert C. “Bob” Best, age 83, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born July 14, 1938, in Knox, he was the son of the late Robert O. and Pollyanna Black Best.

Mary Songer

Mary Songer, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Margaret 'Peg' M. Amsden
Margaret 'Peg' M. Amsden

Margaret “Peg” M. Amsden, age 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services Nursing Home in Grove City, due to complications of COVID-19.

George M. Keller

George M. Keller, age 78 of Denton, Maryland and formerly of Frogtown, Clarion County, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, after a brief illness.

Lorana 'Reenie' Luella (Dittman) Mason

Lorana “Reenie” Luella (Dittman) Mason, 92 years young, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.

Adrian I. Baker

Adrian I. Baker, 58, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Randy Novak

Randy Novak, 61, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Charles J. 'Chuck' Lutz

Charles J. “Chuck” Lutz, 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly at Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, following a brief illness.

Robert C. Best, age 83, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Audrey L. Hickman

Audrey L. Hickman, 91, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021, at Oakwood Heights after an extended illness.

Bernadine R. 'Bernie' Stephens

Bernadine R. “Bernie” Stephens, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021, at Country Springs in Sligo, where she resided for the past six years.

Mary Jane McKinney

Mary Jane McKinney, of Rimersburg, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Judy Rae Gruver Guntrum

Judy Rae Gruver Guntrum, age 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Caroll L. Timblin

Caroll L. Timblin, 84, of Foxburg, passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2021, at Shippenville Rehabilitation and Health Center.

Anna Trimble

Anna Marie Trimble 90, of Marienville, died Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Trimble.

Furthermore - Dorothy Haubrich

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Jacqueline Ann Bosley

Jacqueline Ann Bosley, 63, of Polk, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca while surrounded by loved ones.

Khaila Lorraine Harkless

Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.

Dolly Lundager

Dolly Lundager, 88, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Audine M. Knoch Smith

Audine M. Knoch Smith, 95, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin and Seneca, passed away peacefully at her shared residence with her daughter late Friday evening, Oct. 29, 2021.

Roy Alan McJilton

Dr. Roy Alan McJilton, MD, 83, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Vidant Hospice House with his family at his bedside.

Mary Ellen Doverspike

Mary Ellen Doverspike, age 80, of Fairmount City, passed away after a long fight on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.

David B. Thompson

David B. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 28. 2021, due to a sudden illness.

Linda L. (Shreve) Welch

Linda L. (Shreve) Welch, age 76, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born at home in Tionesta, a daughter of the late Forest and Frances (Webber) Shreve.

Larry Gates Preston Sr.

Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.