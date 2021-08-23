Robert C. 'Bob' George Jr.

A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.