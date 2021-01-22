Robert Craig Phillips, 63, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh.
He was born April 8, 1957, in Newport Beach, California, a son of Robert and Leta M. Robbins Phillips.
Updated: January 22, 2021 @ 4:31 am
Harry A. Beggs Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Road in Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.
Robert Craig Phillips, 63, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh.
Joseph "Joe" R. Siembida, 64, of Oil City, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.
Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Janet M. (Harrah) Brown, 81, of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in The Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Janice Black Fuellhart, 73, of Crown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Richard J. Garvey, formerly of Oil City, died Dec. 27, 2020, in Oyster, New York.
Clara P. "Punk" Griebel passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for nearly 15 years.
Joyce R. Ion, 61, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in her home.
Debra K. "Deb" Morrison of Oil City died unexpectedly with her husband Scott at her side, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard "Dick" Thomas Moyer Sr., 88, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bernard W. Nerlich of Franklin passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a brief illness in Marathon Key, Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Paul E. "Butch" Albaugh, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, following a brief illness.
Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, in her daughter's home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.
Carl D. "Dan" Miller, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Snyder Memorial HCC in Marienville.
Homer Hudson Peterson, 91, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.
Truman A. Switzer Jr., 87, of Cranberry, passed away in his home in the late morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Tracey J. Feely, 46, of Titusville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Daniel E. Hornberger, 66, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie due to complications from COVID-19.
Robert William Johns, 79, a resident of 160 Meadville Pike, Franklin died peacefully at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in The Golden Living Center at Shippenville, following complications of COVID-19.
Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday morning, Jan, 18, 2021, at his home.
Edwin D. Perry, 91, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, while residing at Oakwood Heights Memory Care Unit in Oil City.
Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
Barbara Ann Wedekind, 83, of Shippenville, formerly of Titusville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Dean R. Carbaugh, age 82, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Tionesta, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum, 85, of Conneration, Parker, passed away Sunday evening Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family following a brief illness.
Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Michael L. "Mike" O'Neill, age 70, died peacefully at his home in Lucinda on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
On Saturday, Jan. 16th, 2021, David "Super Dave" Sopher, 73, of Titusville was called to be on the Lord's Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League. He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Donald "Buck" F. Wallace, 77, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.
Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.
Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.
Violet Marie (Confer) O'Neil, 91, of Fertigs, went to be with Jesus, in her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Arlene B. Fair, 90, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, at her son's residence in Oil City following a period of declining health.
Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.
Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
