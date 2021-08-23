Robert D. "Rob" Heal Jr., 63, of Hill Street, Emlenton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Rob was born on Jan. 18, 1958, in Wilmington, Delaware. He was the son of Helen Chandlee Heal Dionne of Buckhannon, W. Va. and the late Robert D. Heal Sr., who had resided in Wilmington, Delaware. Rob attended Buckhannon-Upshur High School. In 2007 he earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise physiology from Slippery Rock University. After graduating he served as a strength coach for the football team. In addition, he was a journeyman mason for many years. Rob was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and had earned a GED while serving.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.