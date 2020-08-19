Robert E. Dayton Sr., 86, of Oil City passed away Monday Aug. 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife and children.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dayton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Robert E. Dayton Sr., 86, of Oil City passed away Monday Aug. 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife and children.