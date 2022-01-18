Robert E. Dye, 81 of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation. Born in Grove City on Sept. 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Robert E Dye Sr., and Gertrude Louise Young.
Bob attended Rocky Grove High School for most of his high school years but graduated in 1958 from Franklin High School. Bob followed his passion for people and cars. He started as a salesperson at the former Dave Eakin Motors Dodge Dealership and became its general manager. Not long after, he became a partner in Carriage Motors, Carriage City Car Washes and Laundromats. Bob was also a veteran of the United States Army, where he received an honorable discharge.
Dolores Anna Marie McCarren, 89, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at home. She was born July 14, 1932, in Oil City, a daughter of William J. and Ruby L. Lefford Parks. She married Dennis R. McCarren on Sept. 13, 1952. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2014.
Dennis P. Sloan, 54, of Kittanning Pike, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a well-known senior member of the Emlenton Fire Department, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.
Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.