Robert E. Young

Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night Oct. 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).
Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter, 68, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his three children, his niece, and his significant other, Kathy, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.