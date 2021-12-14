Robert Eugene “Bob” Gates, 74, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Born in Alum Rock, on April 1, 1947, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Olive Elder Gates.
Jonathon E. Kudrick, 55, of Athens, Ga., died suddenly, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, due to a genetic heart condition.
Rose M. Adams of Cranberry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 with her family by her side.
Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz, 96, passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from complications of Covid, despite being vaccinated and having had a booster.
Richard L. Yard, 88, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, Dec 11, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.
Judith A. March, 58, of Conneaut Lake, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at UPMC Horizon in Greenville.
Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams, 81 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born in Franklin on Sept. 16, 1940, to Pauline and Harry Cotterman. She attended Rocky Grove High School and received her bachelor of arts degree from Dallas Baptist University.
Steven L. Foster, 64, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his family by his side following a short battle with lung cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle who will be missed.
Todd Edward Simmers, 42, of Oil City, passed away at home with his family on Saturday Dec. 11, 2021.
Heather Lynn Crum, 49, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Edward D. Greenawalt, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Claradean S. Stiglitz, 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. A complete obituary will follow.
David “Dave” H. Leadbetter, 82, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Jeffrey S. Walter, 66, of Tionesta, and formerly of Reading, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at a place he dearly loved, the Odd Fellows Hunting Lodge in Tionesta.
Van E. Stewart, 75, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home, following an extended illness.
Cory M. Griffen, 37, of Franklin, passed away at 9:05 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Heaven gained a born again Christian, Sandra Louise Morrison (Blake), on Dec. 11, 2021. She passed away peacefully, in her home, with her husband at her side, after battling cancer for many years.
Donna L. Brown, 78, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.
Jamie Wilson, 61, of Franklin, passed away at her home early Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Loretta Ann McNaughton (Novak), 90, passed Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at home with family by her side, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete.
Frederick “Fred” R. O’Polka, 72, of Meadville and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at home.
Becky Faith Dombrosky, 61, of Franklin, passed away at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an illness.
Robert E. “Bob” Perry, 83, of Seneca, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, following complications of Covid.
Douglas Andrew “Doug” Anderton, 74, of Erie, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Hamot Hospital.
Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster, 77, of Chicora, formerly of the Rimersburg area, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at the emergency department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Dennis Horner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Louis A. “Tony” Bauer, 67, of New Castle, formerly a longtime resident of Lucinda, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, in his residence.
Edward Brazier, age 108, just four weeks shy of his 109th birthday, of Clarion County, formerly of Shaler Township died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Wendy L. Seidel, 68, of Cranberry passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Bonnie Jean “Chucky” Wade, 40, of Emlenton, died at her residence on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Joseph LeRoy “Kokomo Joe” Fenstermaker, 75, of Titusville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning Dec. 8th 2021, surrounded by his daughters.
Paula Rose Smith, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications from COVID-19.
David A. Clark, 60, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.
William Rocco Lutz, 74, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8th, 2021, at his family home in Franklin, after a battle with cancer.
Larry Eisenman Jr., 43, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after a short illness.
Marlene Reynolds Booher, 78, of Sandy Lake, was called home by her Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
