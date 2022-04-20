Robert Eugene Pullease, 83, of Decatur, Tennessee, formerly of Oil City and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.
Robert served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.
Raymond H. Snyder, 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial for Steve J. Marbich will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Church, Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, and Father Kyle Seyler officiating.
Sharon L. Paprocki, 70, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
On Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Edgar J. Woods took his final breath holding the hand of his beloved wife of 36 years.
Donn Alan Davis, 70, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Saturday April 16th, 2022, after a long period of declining health.
Roberta J. “Jeannie” Kapp, 59, of Seneca, went to be with Jesus early Monday morning, April 18, 2022, at her home.
Dennis Eugene Newhouse of Clarion, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville.
Daniel M. Neiswonger, 70, of Pomona Park, FL, and Strattanville, passed away on Monday, April 11th, 2022, at Hadlow Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Barbara June Earley, 89, of Cochranton, went home to Heaven Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lifetime affliction with ankylosing spondylitis.
Leatrice J. Monarch Snyder Minnick, 81, of Franklin passed away at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Cralley, 73, of Franklin passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at UMPC Northwest with her family by her side.
William E. Kitchen, age 66, of Knox, died from natural causes at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Leonard L. Smith Sr., 78, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital with his wife and sons at his side.
Rev. Charles W. Loveless, age 88, of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away April 8, 2022.
Scott Edward McLaughlin made Heaven his home Thursday, April 7, 2022. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for two years and took his final breath peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Terry Albert Reese, formerly of Fairfield Avenue, Seneca, joined his Savior Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Mary Ann (May) Bacher, 78 of Girard, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Lois Ann Schaeffer, 92, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station following an illness.
Harry Allen Haney, Jr., 64, of Copley, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with his wife, Pam by his side.
Holly Christine Cole Joe, 37, of New Bethlehem, received her beautiful white angel wings Sunday, April 3, 2022, while surrounded by family.
Thomas W. Meehan Jr., 73 of Oil City, passed away at the Collins House on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022.
June Ramona (Witherup) Bonetti, 93, of Clintonville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Orchard Manor.
Harold Eugene Reed, 87, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mary E. Martz, age 92, of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Gary D. “Tub” Neal, 80, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A memorial service for Alice M. Gates Godfrey will be held Saturday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. in the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church.
Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.
Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer, of New Bethlehem, slipped into the arms of Jesus at her home Tuesday, April 12, 2022. What a glorious Easter celebration she will have.
Carole Johnston Barrett, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home in Elk City with her daughter by her side.
Pamela Elaine Hynes, age 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.
Rex W. Baker, 67, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 11, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Joseph M. West, age 84, of Seneca, died Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Ruth Ann Sullivan, 65, of Meadville, formerly of Sligo, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Grove Nursing Home in Greenville.
Norman M. Weaver, 97, of Rockland, died early Sunday morning, April 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, while surrounded by his loving family.
Russell A. “Russ” McNany, 83, of Emlenton, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at The Grove in New Wilmington.
Robin L. Counselman, 63 of Meadville, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.
Larry H. Stanley, 86, of Seneca, died Thursday night, April 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
Frank George Rick, 92, a well-known resident of 114 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022.
Chloe Ann Drelick, 77, of Oil City, passed away in her home at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022.
