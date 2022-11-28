Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Born in Union Twp., Washington County, he was the son of the late John and Mary Malinchak Posego.

Obituaries

Nicholas M. Amore
Obituaries

Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin.

Megan M. Peterson
Obituaries

Megan M. Peterson, 38, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 5:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at UPMC Hamot after a sudden illness.

Joye E. Knight
Obituaries

Joye E. Knight, age 93, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.

Patricia L. Hall
Obituaries

Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard
Obituaries

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Lorraine Weckerly
Obituaries

Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years.

Obituaries

Obituaries

Mary Lou Heckathorn, 64, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. She is survived by sisters Sue Ditzenberger and Patricia Mealy and a brother Paul Proper.

Bonnie Lee Wiant
Obituaries

Bonnie Lee Wiant, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Phyllis J. Blair
Obituaries

Phyllis J. Blair, age 96, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital, following an illness.

Vernon 'Lee' Baker
Obituaries

Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following and extended illness.

John 'Papa' W. Williams
Obituaries

John “Papa” W. Williams, 84, formerly of Polk, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown.

Brandi L. Rapp
Obituaries

Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.

Mary E. Schneider
Obituaries

Mary E. Schneider, 83, of Corry, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022, at the home of her daughter Lori after an extended illness.

Obituaries

James L. Winger passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 1:15 a.m. at Corry Manor in Corry.

Judith Bayer Eismont
Obituaries

Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side.

David C. 'Herbie' Elliott
Obituaries

David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, passed away of natural causes at his residence Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022.

Clifford L. Cochran
Obituaries

Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Barbara R. Stright
Obituaries

Barbara R. Stright, 76, of Reading, passed away on November 17, 2022 at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Charles D. Rhoades
Obituaries

Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

Carol Ossesia
Obituaries

Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on Jan. 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Mary Jean Robertson
Obituaries

Mary Jean Robertson of Catonsville, MD passed away peacefully after a long and blessed life on Nov. 11, 2022, with her children by her side.

Beverly Jean Wells
Obituaries

Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.

Judith A. Allaman
Obituaries

Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mona L. Messer
Obituaries

Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at Brookville Hospital.

Obituaries

Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Deborah A. McGraw
Obituaries

Deborah A. McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness.

Kevin Weise
Obituaries

Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.

Patricia L. Groves
Obituaries

Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.