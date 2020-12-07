Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, following an illness.
A complete obituary will be published on Tuesday in The News-Herald.
Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny, 72, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville due to complications from a stroke.
Rita C. Schmader, age 70, of Clarion passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She is now looking down upon all those she loved and will forever be their guardian angel.
Marshall L. "John" Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus; with his family by his side.
Ernest P. "Ernie" Swartzfager, 80, of Oil City, died peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020 at The Collins House in Rocky Grove.
Don Martin Gates, 87 of Wayne Township, Cochranton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Grove at Greenville, one-day shy of his 88th birthday.
Rhonda Lee McKinney passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Austin Texas.
Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell, 77, of Sigel, passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Grace B. Redfield, 92, of Seneca, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Charles C. "Chick" Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
Viola Mae Sloss, 92, of Cochranton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She passed away at the residence of her son, John Sloss and his wife Mildred.
John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
James Edward Hetrick, age 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Myrna J. Kellerman, 77, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after a brief hospital stay.
Thomas R. Fye, age 71, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at Clarion Hospital on Dec. 3, 2020.
Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.
Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020.
Helen J. Graham, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Charles E. Hartman, 72, of Eau Claire died suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
James A. McFadden, 65, of Sugar Creek Station, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.
Shirley Ruth Texter, 91, of Knox passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 following an extended illness.
Edith Leola (Edie) Eustice, 74, of Seneca, was surrounded by her kids as she lost her battle with pneumonia and complications at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
James E. "Jim" Husband of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:47 p.m. following a one-month illness.
Lois Elizabeth Smith, 85, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center following a brief bout with Covid-19.
Richard Laird Williams, 89, of Sharon, formerly Clarion, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, in his home with his family at his side.
Margaret Louise Pollock Brazier, age 101, of Country Springs, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.
Rebecca W. Beall, age 87, of Irving, Texas, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas following an illness.
Gary Castner, 71, of Lansing, Michigan and Largo, Florida, passed into eternal life Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Largo.
Mary Ann McFate, a longtime resident of the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.
Michael R. Murray, "Fuji", 60, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, following a brief illness.
Oraleah Louwean Olsen, 90, formerly of Cochranton died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Wesbury Methodist Community.
Audrey Jean Turner, 79, of 45 West 4th St., Oil City, died peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Donna L. Wolff, age 71, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Autumn Grove Healthcare Center in Harrisville, following a battle with COVID-19.
Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.
Robert William Hodge, age 70, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord, His Savior on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
