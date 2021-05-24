Robert Heller celebration of life set

A celebration of life for Robert E. Heller will be held Saturday, May 29, at noon in the Franklin Knights of Columbus Hall, 1436 Liberty St. A lunch will be provided. Please bring your thoughts and memories.
Mr. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved Franklin resident, former policeman, City of Franklin Code Enforcement Officer, City of Franklin Director of Community Services, and two-term mayor of The City of Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, following complications of COVID-19.