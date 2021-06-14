Robert I. Moore, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.
A service to celebrate the life of Richard "Dick" Clark, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road, Seneca.
A memorial service for Raymond S. Goodwill will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.
A memorial service in remembrance of Lawrence F. Heckathorn is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City, with the Rev. David Oester officiating.
Everett L. Kerns, 88, of Tionesta, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Arlene Smith was born to Cecil and Edith Boardman on June 13, 1927, in Ripley Township, Ohio, the second of their four children.
Robert J. Stahlman, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Richard Vernesoni, 82, of Meadville, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021.
An old Marine fought his final battle with courage early Friday morning June 11, 2021, at his residence, and surrendered to his Lord. James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, answered the final roll call at his residence surrounded by loving family members.
Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Shoup will be held Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at the Marienville Presbyterian Church.
Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either "Cowboy" or "Bob", a resident of 225 Lamberton St., Franklin, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Come join our celebration of life for Richard "Dick" Hirsch on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at New Zion EC Church, 1195 Airport Road, Emlenton.
Mary Joanne "Jo" Petulla, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Nancy C. Knapp of Clarion passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her three children and their spouses.
A celebration of life for Alex J. Arth Jr. will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the American Legion on Main Street in Clarion. Wear your orange and black.
Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.
Frederick W. Foster, 69, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Elizabeth Louise (McEntire) Kiser, 91 years old of Clarion, died peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Monday June 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.
William J. Sundo, 67, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Jerry L. "Dink" Turner, 66, of Titusville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at his residence.
Diane R. Gilson, age 82, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.
A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.
William T. "Butch" Wiser, 78, of Sligo, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Louis Augustine Charest "Diamond Lou" peacefully left this world Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family and a can of Diet Coke.
Robert "Bob" William Lawrence, age 79, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on Friday, June 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family following an extended illness.
Anne Elizabeth Neely, 99, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Lawrence "Sam" Salsgiver, 74, of Leeper passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
The Reverend Paul A. Schill, 93, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge.
Michael "Mike" Allen Slater, 74, of DuBois, born on Feb. 20, 1947, passed away on June 2, 2021. He was the son of Charles Richard and Lois Cornelia (Craig) Slater of Callensburg.
