Robert J. Banner

Robert J. Banner

Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.

Born Sept. 30, 1956, he was the son of Cletus and Rose Brown Banner.

Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser
Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser

Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.

Wayne James Carlson

Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.

Brenda E. Conner
Brenda E. Conner

Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

John P. 'Jack' Milford Jr.
John P. 'Jack' Milford Jr.

John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.

Chadd Edward Murray
Chadd Edward Murray

Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.

Kimberly Ann Bowser
Kimberly Ann Bowser

Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Karen A. Kolhagen
Karen A. Kolhagen

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed peacefully from this world to join her beloved late husband "Hallie" with her daughter Marcie by her side.

Thomas A. Madras
Thomas A. Madras

Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Herculaneum, Missouri.

Barbara Jo Mathieson
Barbara Jo Mathieson

Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a long illness.

Richard A. Trusik

Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, formerly of Allison Park, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.

Elaine Lee 'Lainey' Whitling
Elaine Lee 'Lainey' Whitling

Elaine Lee "Lainey" Whitling, 76, of Rockland, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Anna E. Miller
Anna E. Miller

Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Lorena Glenn
Lorena Glenn

Lorena Glenn, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at AHN Grove City.

Larry E. Jordan
Larry E. Jordan

Larry E. Jordan, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Joyce L. Sargent
Joyce L. Sargent

Joyce L. Sargent, 80, of 12 Wabash Ave., Oil City, died at 9:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home, after an extended illness.

Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker
Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker

Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn "Jello" and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.

Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna
Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna

Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna, age 69, of Clarion, and formerly of New Bethlehem and Butler, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Thomas J. Freeman
Thomas J. Freeman

Thomas J. Freeman, 64, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by his family and his priest, after a brief illness.

Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller
Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller

Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller, of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Breckenridge, Colorado died Dec. 28, 2020, a victim of the devastating pancreatic cancer.

Ruth M. Vasey
Ruth M. Vasey

Ruth M. Vasey, 93, a well-known highly respected St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court at Clearview following a brief illness.

Peggy Ann Vistins
Peggy Ann Vistins

Peggy Ann Vistins, 84, passed away in the early evening of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Doris A. Wolbert
Doris A. Wolbert

Doris A. Wolbert, 90, of Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Francis C. 'Cal' Bigley
Francis C. 'Cal' Bigley

Francis C. "Cal" Bigley, age 79 of Knox, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an extended illness.

June J. Zerbe
June J. Zerbe

June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion County Veterans Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Jodi Lyn Fultz
Jodi Lyn Fultz

Jodi Lyn Fultz, 54, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the early evening.

Kevin Jon Gaddess
Kevin Jon Gaddess

Kevin Jon Gaddess, 60, of Oil City, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.