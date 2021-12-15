Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
He was was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Oil City, the son of Aubrey and Elizabeth Douglass.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams, 81 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born in Franklin on Sept. 16, 1940, to Pauline and Harry Cotterman. She attended Rocky Grove High School and received her bachelor of arts degree from Dallas Baptist University.
Steven L. Foster, 64, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his family by his side following a short battle with lung cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle who will be missed.