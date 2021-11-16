Robert J. “Bob” Duncan

Robert J. “Bob” Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at his home in Tionesta.

He was born Sept. 7, 1936 in Frostburg, Maryland, son of the late Robert J. and Margie (Walbert) Duncan.

Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena
Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena

Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena of Butler, formerly of Jefferson Township, was called home to be with his Savior after a brief illness Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn Joyce Felmlee
Marilyn Joyce Felmlee

Marilyn Joyce Felmlee, 79, of Victory Heights, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Floyd L. Collins
Floyd L. Collins

Floyd L. Collins, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications due to COVID-19.

Mabel Sherman
Mabel Sherman

Mabel Sherman, 86, formerly of Emlenton, Polk, and Seneca, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at The Laurels in Worthington, Ohio. Mabel moved to Ohio in December 2020 to be closer to her son after the death of her fourth husband, Marshall Sherman.

Elaine M. McMeans
Elaine M. McMeans

Elaine M. McMeans, 74, of Sheffield, died after a three-week illness on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at AHN-St. Vincent Health Center, Erie.

Glenn Alan Davis
Glenn Alan Davis

Glenn Alan Davis, of Townville, passed away Friday Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 72 after a wonderful life full of accomplishment and adventure.

Benny R. Hillard Sr.
Benny R. Hillard Sr.

Much loved Benny R. Hillard Sr., age 83, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Endeavor, son of the late Orion H. and Ethel L. (Davidson) Hillard.

John Jason Wood
John Jason Wood

John Jason Wood, 43, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Paul E. Black
Paul E. Black

Paul E. Black, 90, of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday morning Nov. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

Daniel Michael Welch
Daniel Michael Welch

Daniel Michael Welch, of Oil City and Franklin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after battling Parkinson’s disease for almost 30 years.

Clinton Ira Hetrick
Clinton Ira Hetrick

Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.

Rev. S. 'Clair' Heitzenrater
Rev. S. 'Clair' Heitzenrater

Rev. S. “Clair” Heitzenrater, 89, of Corsica, passed away during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Wendell Heeter Jr.
Wendell Heeter Jr.

Wendell Heeter Jr., age 70, of Castalia, Ohio, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home, following a sudden illness.

Randy T. Lynch
Randy T. Lynch

Randy T. Lynch, 56, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at UPMC Medical Center, Pittsburgh, following long-term health complications due to being a 20 year cancer survivor.

Mary (Yori) Blair

Mary (Yori) Blair, 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Joyce Yvonne Botts
Joyce Yvonne Botts

Joyce Yvonne Botts, 78, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Barry Spencer Brandt
Barry Spencer Brandt

Barry Spencer Brandt, age 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at UPMC Northwest, following a brief illness.

Mary Catherine Barger
Mary Catherine Barger

Mary Catherine Barger of East Brady, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Harry Judson Miller
Harry Judson Miller

Harry Judson Miller, age 89, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Carolyn’s Hospice Home, where he was for two days. He previously resided with his daughter and son-in-law at their Harrisburg residence. Before that, he lived with his wife, Esther, in Hershey, Fra…

Carole Jean Fleckenstein Eckert
Carole Jean Fleckenstein Eckert

After a long courageous battle with dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.

Karen Jean Morris
Karen Jean Morris

Karen Jean Morris, age 52, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a prolonged illness.

Nancy V. Lassiter
Nancy V. Lassiter

Nancy V. Lassiter, 80, of Oil City, formerly of New Jersey passed away Monday Nov. 8, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center after an extended illness.