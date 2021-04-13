Robert J. "Bob" Hollobaugh, 85, of Cherrytree, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date in The Derrick.

Ronald L. Baughman
Ronald L. Baughman

Ronald L. Baughman "The Rock #51", 79, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.

Harry 'Hook' Dunkle
Harry 'Hook' Dunkle

Harry "Hook" Dunkle, 84, of Frogtown went to his eternal resting place Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.

Masonic Service for Will Wise

The Petrolia Masonic Lodge No. 363 will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. this evening at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca for their departed brother, Will Wise.

Wilmer P. 'Will' Wise
Wilmer P. 'Will' Wise

  • Updated

Wilmer P. "Will" Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021.

Madalene J. Herbert
Madalene J. Herbert

Madalene J. Herbert, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning April 10, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

David Richard Marchand
David Richard Marchand

David Richard Marchand, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away at his home Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 4:35 a.m. He was surrounded by his adoring family.

Ruth M. McElroy
Ruth M. McElroy

Ruth M. McElroy, 90, of Chicora, formerly of Emlenton, passed away early Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center.

Gloria A. Eisenman
Gloria A. Eisenman

Gloria A. Eisenman, 77, of Strobleton passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Rodger L. Shrecengost
Rodger L. Shrecengost

Rodger L. Shrecengost, age 51, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, at his home after being stricken with a sudden illness.

Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine
Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine

Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021. Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by …

Jerome E. Bickel
Jerome E. Bickel

Jerome E. Bickel , 91, of Ranch Street in Seneca, passed to his next life Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Terry R. Byers

Terry R. Byers, 62, of Kennerdell, Rockland Township, died at his home early on Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a battle with A.L.S.

William F. 'Lad' Dolby
William F. 'Lad' Dolby

William F. "Lad" Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks)
Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks)

Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks), passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence in Collinsville surrounded by family after gallantly fighting COPD, Alzheimer's disease, and lung cancer.

Kathleen R. Fry
Kathleen R. Fry

Kathleen R. Fry, 75, of Franklin (Cranberry Township), died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Douglas Wayne Underwood
Douglas Wayne Underwood

Douglas Wayne Underwood, 64, of Rimersburg, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.

Jackie R. Burk
Jackie R. Burk

Jackie R. Burk, 83, of Glenwood Drive, Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Donald E. 'Red' Winslow
Donald E. 'Red' Winslow

Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Norman C. Dunkle
Norman C. Dunkle

Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee
Denise M. Puleo Felmlee

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.